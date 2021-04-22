Patient transportation goes haywire in Capital as Covid cases surge

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 32-year-old Covid-19 positive pregnant woman hailing from Poonthura in the capital had to wait all day for transportation after making a distress call for emergency help after experiencing discomfort. In the last 48 hours, nearly 3,500 fresh cases were reported in the district raising the demand for more coordinated management of patients requiring critical care which is crucial to minimise the number of deaths. As on Monday, around 929 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the district.

Najeema (name changed), who is six months pregnant, was under home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. “I panicked as I couldn’t feel my baby moving and I called the PHC and informed them that I needed to consult a doctor. I was told transportation would be arranged to take me to SAT Hospital. Unfortunately my phone got switched off and due to a power outage I couldn’t charge my phone. Evening when the power came back I called again around 5.30 - 6pm. I was picked up at 9pm. Fortunately my baby is fine,” says Najeema, who is one among the many patients who are forced to wait for ambulances.

According to authorities, unavailability of PPE kits for ambulance drivers is one of the reasons for the delay. The war room at the district collectorate is flooded with distress calls and inquiries from Covid-19 patients. Lack of coordination and effort to prioritise calls due to minimal manpower is making the Covid crisis worse for the system and the patients as well.

“PPE kits are not readily available and when a call comes the driver has to get the kit from the respective PHCs and all this causes the delay. There is more trouble in getting the PPEs especially during night calls,” said an official.

67-year-old Jameela Beevi, an asthmatic Covid-19 patient from Paripally near Varkala, had to wait 10 long hours to get transportation. “She tested positive on Wednesday morning and we immediately contacted the authorities as her doctor recommended to move her immediately to the hospital as she was having breathing trouble. She experienced discomfort and the ambulance arrived only after 7.30pm. We all were very scared as she was fatigued and under medication for many other health issues,” says Mohammad Anas, a relative of Jameela.

A health official said that more volunteers would be deployed to prioritise calls and make the system smooth. “This is a crisis situation and we are trying to fix all the flaws and handle the situation in a better way. We have decided to empanel 20 more private ambulances for patient transportation immediately,” said an official of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Currently, there are around twenty-eight 108 ambulances.

According to authorities, there is demand for ambulance for non-Covid care too. “There are accidents and non-Covid patients needing emergency care. We will be needing more service from the private sector,” the official added.

The motor vehicles department (MVD) is in charge of handling transportation of Covid patients and effective deployment of ambulances. An official of the MVD said that private ambulances are not ready to keep their vehicles as reserve for patient transportation. “We pay them depending on the number of trips and hence the ambulance operators are not very keen. We cannot restrict them from going for other trips,” said an official of the MVD. Bed availability (as on April 21)

Category A Beds

Available -1053

Occupied -517

Vacant -276

Category B Beds

Available -1075

Occupied-361

Vacant -326

Category C Beds

Available -566

Occupied -401

Vacant -165

ICUs

Available -136

Occupied - 113

Vacant -23

Ventilators

Available - 78

Occupied -57

Vacant -21

Total number of patients admitted at Medical College Hospital - 353

Total number of patients admitted at General Hospital - 149

Total number of patients admitted at SAT

Hospital - 48