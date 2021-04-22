STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi dismisses allegations of Covid norm violation during poll campaign

For the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted to the controversy pertaining to alleged Covid protocol violation by him.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted to the controversy pertaining to alleged Covid protocol violation by him. Speaking to reporters here, Pinarayi said he was not Covid positive during the election campaigning on April 4. He also informed that he was completely healthy on April 5 and 6. Pinarayi had cast his vote along with his wife, Kamala Vijayan at RC Amala Basic UP School on April 6. He recalled that he was keeping well on April 7.

“I had undergone Covid test not because I was showing any symptoms. My daughter had turned Covid positive and hence I was also scheduled to undergo tests and the results turned positive. But I didn’t have any symptoms then”, said Pinarayi Vijayan.

When scribes prodded him further on his wife accompanying him after he was discharged from Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he maintained that it was due to “family values”. “In a family, such display is quite natural. She accompanied me when she realised that I am not well. After two days, she was also diagnosed with Covid and did not show any kind of symptoms. She had to be in home isolation and hence she accompanied me. The issue became a controversy as it was concerning me. But aren’t such issues common?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Covid protocol Covid norm Kerala elections
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp