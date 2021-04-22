Pinarayi dismisses allegations of Covid norm violation during poll campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reacted to the controversy pertaining to alleged Covid protocol violation by him. Speaking to reporters here, Pinarayi said he was not Covid positive during the election campaigning on April 4. He also informed that he was completely healthy on April 5 and 6. Pinarayi had cast his vote along with his wife, Kamala Vijayan at RC Amala Basic UP School on April 6. He recalled that he was keeping well on April 7.

“I had undergone Covid test not because I was showing any symptoms. My daughter had turned Covid positive and hence I was also scheduled to undergo tests and the results turned positive. But I didn’t have any symptoms then”, said Pinarayi Vijayan.

When scribes prodded him further on his wife accompanying him after he was discharged from Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he maintained that it was due to “family values”. “In a family, such display is quite natural. She accompanied me when she realised that I am not well. After two days, she was also diagnosed with Covid and did not show any kind of symptoms. She had to be in home isolation and hence she accompanied me. The issue became a controversy as it was concerning me. But aren’t such issues common?” he asked.