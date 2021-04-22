View situation with responsibility: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who pose as apostles of the Union Government should view the situation in the state with a sense of responsibility, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The Chief Minister’s was responding to Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s attack on the state government for the Covid vaccination related issues in the state.

The chief minister said he was not reacting to Muraleedharan’s statement further due to the current scenario that exists in the state. “We are dealing with a huge pandemic and our focus should be on fighting it with caution,” he said . Pinarayi said there was nothing wrong in a state telling the Centre that the latter should fulfill its responsibility towards the people. The argument from certain quarters that this would create panic in the state was unfounded, Pinarayi said.

On his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on vaccine shortage, Pinarayi said the state informing the Centre of its day to day needs and problems was an inevitable process. The Centre has the responsibility of providing adequate quantity of vaccine to the state.