Custodial torture: DySP to face probe in Sreejeev death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered a departmental inquiry against a DySP based on the recommendation of the CBI team that had probed the death of a 27-year-old youth after he was subjected to custodial torture in Parassala police station seven years ago. The probe has been ordered against B Gopakumar who in his capacity as the Inspector of Parassala police station had taken S R Sreejeev into custody in 2014. Sreejeev was accused of mobile phone theft and two days later he breathed his last at the Medical College Hospital.

According to the relatives, the youth was taken into custody to keep him away from his native place on the day of his girlfriend’s marriage by a cop, who happened to be a relative of the girl. The CBI that took over the case had confirmed the Kerala Police finding that the youth had consumed poison while in police custody. However, the central agency also reported that there were glaring mistakes on the part of Gopakumar and recommended departmental action against him.

The agency had found the officer guilty for grave dereliction of duty and irresponsible conduct. It was also found that the officer did not follow the basic procedures while arresting Sreejeev. The State Police Chief had forwarded the file to the government as the latter being the lone competent authority to initiate disciplinary action against an officer of the rank of DySP. The government had also examined the matter in detail and found that the charges levelled by the CBI against the cop were authentic and serious. A senior officer will be appointed to conduct an oral inquiry and based on the report action will be taken against the erring cop.