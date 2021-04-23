‘First Bell’ for classes V, VI to end on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First Bell Digital Classes being telecast through KITE VICTERS education channel from June 1 last year would complete the telecast of classes for Standard V and VI on Friday (April 23). Similarly, the classes for Std VII and IX would be completed by Tuesday and the rest by April 30.

The telecast of English classes common to all Plus I students, Economics and History have also been completed. The other Plus I classes would be completed by May. “Telecast of revision classes and audio books for Plus I classes would commence once the declaration on public examination is announced,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.