Panchayat Directorate opens war room

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Panchayat Directorate has opened a war room to contain the second wave of the pandemic more effectively. The directorate has issued an order appointing staff at the war room to ensure smooth coordination of containment efforts. In view of the steep rise in active cases in the district, the authorities have roped in local bodies for the effective management of Covid patients.

On Thursday, 2,283 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district taking the total number of active cases to 10,825. The additional director of the panchayat is responsible for coordinating all the containment activities. The officials at the war room would be compiling daily reports on a real-time basis. A total of eight staff members have been appointed at the war room to provide all kinds of guidance to scores of Covid-19 patients.