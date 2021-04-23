STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Party’s seats may dwindle: CPI

The Left Front is certain to get continuity in power with more than 80 seats.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is certain to get continuity in power with more than 80 seats. But the CPI’s seats may come down to 17, the CPI leadership has observed. The CPI state executive which met on Thursday assessed that the LDF will retain power. The CPI, which has now 19 seats in the Assembly, may not be able to retain all sitting seats. 

With party not confident about retaining Thrissur and Nadapuram, the CPI  calculates that it may get 17 seats for sure. At the same time the party is hopeful of surprise wins from a couple of constituencies including Mannarkkad and Tirurangadi. Of the 19 sitting seats, the CPI faced tough political fight in Thrissur, Nadapuram, Cherthala, Chathannur, Muvattupuzha and Karunagappally. 

“In two seats – Thrissur and Nadapuram – the picture is not clear,” said sources.In Chathannur, the winning margin may change depending on BJP votes. The party observed that there was tough political fight in Muvattupuzha where sitting MLA Eldho Abraham took on Congress’ Mathew Kuzhalnadan. Though the party faced a tough fight in Karunagappally, CPI is confident of winning by a margin of around 3,000 votes here. 

Comments

