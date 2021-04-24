Collector imposes prohibitory orders in 10 panchayats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc in 10 panchayats in the district as Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in these panchayats is above 25%. The panchayats include Aruvikkara, Amboori, Karode, Perumkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkonam, Kollayil, Uzhamalackal, Kunnathukal and Aryancode.

As per the order, the respective Station House Police Officers (SHO) should take stringent action to enforce these instructions and take all steps and precautions to bring down the number of cases. The restrictions will continue till TPR falls below 20% (weekly average).