CPM workers to stage satyagraha on April 28 against Centre's vaccine policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM workers in the state will conduct satyagraha at their houses in protest against the Centre’s vaccine policy, said A Vijayaraghavan, party state secretary in-charge. The satyagraha will be held from 5pm to 5.30pm on April 28. “The Centre’s approach shows that it has scant regard to human lives. The government’s vaccine policy is an attack towards the people,” Vijayaraghavan said.

“It is shocking that a government which is supposed to take care and support its people is running away from responsibilities. The new vaccine policy passes the entire burden of vaccination to the state governments. The states are yet to recover from the economic crisis due to the pandemic. This is a challenge for the people of the country,” he said.

The chief minister’s announcement that the state will provide free vaccines to all is a big respite to the people, he said. “All Keralites should support the state government in undertaking the challenge posed by the Union Government. The party requests all workers and supporters to participate in the vaccine challenge,” he said.

He also said a large number of people, including NRKS, have already participated in the challenge and sent money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,. The state will have to spend `1,300 crore for the free vaccination programme. BJP leader V Muraleedharan’s statement that the state government should buy the vaccine if it wants free vaccination for all was insulting to the state and people. Vijayaraghavan also blamed the Centre’s inefficiency for the oxygen shortage faced by the country. The centre failed to enlist the support of PSUs for oxygen production, he said.