KTU: 2nd and 4th semester classes to begin on April 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to commence second and fourth semester classes of undergraduate and post graduate programmes from April 26. The classes will be conducted online. A tentative schedule for the conduct of classes for the even semesters will be published soon. The ongoing classes of higher semesters will continue as per the schedule already published. The decision on conducting the classes was taken on the basis of the recommendations of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research.