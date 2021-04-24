No change in HSE practical exam schedule, hints dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the State Human Rights Commission ordering the general education director to give an explanation on not postponing the higher secondary practical examinations in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, the department on Friday hinted that there is no change in the schedule of practical examinations.

The practical examinations are scheduled to begin on April 28. A source with the department said it is unlikely that examinations are postponed and it will be held adhering to Covid-19 protocol. “All protective measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the examinations. So there will be no change in the schedule,” an officer said.

The director was instructed by the commission to submit a report in this regard on Monday. Earlier, there were apprehensions from the part of parents and students that practical examinations could trigger the spread of Covid-19.