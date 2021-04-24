STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No change in HSE practical exam schedule, hints dept

The practical examinations are scheduled to begin on April 28.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the State Human Rights Commission ordering the general education director to give an explanation on not postponing the higher secondary practical examinations in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, the department on Friday hinted that there is no change in the schedule of practical examinations. 

The practical examinations are scheduled to begin on April 28. A source with the department said it is unlikely that examinations are postponed and it will be held adhering to Covid-19 protocol. “All protective measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the examinations. So there will be no change in the schedule,” an officer said. 

The director was instructed by the commission to submit a report in this regard on Monday. Earlier, there were apprehensions from the part of parents and students that practical examinations could trigger the spread of Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp