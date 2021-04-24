No ICU patients, Lakshadweep shows resilience against raging pandemic

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last year, when Covid-19 was wreaking havoc across the globe, Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 islands, remained unaffected with not a single case reported from the union territory.

The situation changed this January. As of now, 1,671 Covid cases have been reported from Lakshadweep, of which 948 cases, or over 56%, were detected in April. As of April 21, Lakshadweep had 692 active cases of which most were from Androth island (466), followed by Kavaratti (132). Kalpeni has 63 cases, while Kiltan and Bitra islands have one and two cases, respectively.

Though the rise in cases comes as a worry for the islanders, they take comfort in the fact that they are faring much better than mainlanders when it comes to mortality and other complications arising out of the pandemic.

Lakshdweep has reported only one Covid death, from Kavaratti in February, so far. Also, none of the patients require oxygen therapy, is being kept on ventilator or admitted to the ICU. Sources in the Lakshadweep Directorate of Health Services said over 61,000 of its total 65,000 citizens had been tested till Wednesday. “The situation is stable in the islands. We have enough oxygen stockpile,” said a source.

Meanwhile, T Cheriya Koya, former president of the Lakshadweep Students’ Association, said the administration has done away with the standard Covid Protocol after the first wave which that led to the rise in cases. “The administration changed quarantine norms after the first wave of the pandemic, leading to a rise in cases. The situation is okay for now. If it worsens, we will be in trouble,” he said.