STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Strict restrictions imposed for two days in Capital as Covid cases hit the roof

Wedding and funeral functions should be held according to the Covid-19 protocol | Long-distance bus services, trains and flights allowed to operate

Published: 24th April 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the rise in Covid cases in the district, people violating Covid protocol and crowding in front of the Bevco outlet at  Over Bridge Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday |B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has imposed stringent restrictions in the district on Saturday and Sunday in the wake of the weekend curbs announced by the state government. The police have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the restrictions. The collector also sought cooperation from people on these two days to bring down the cases in the second wave of Covid-19. 

2,345 test +ve in T’Puram
The district on Friday reported 2,345 Covid-19 positive cases. As many as 711 patients have been recovered while one death was reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 12,462 people are under treatment in the district as of Friday. Of the positive cases, 1,950 have been infected through transmission, including 13 health workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19 weekend curfew covid protocol
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp