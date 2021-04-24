Strict restrictions imposed for two days in Capital as Covid cases hit the roof

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has imposed stringent restrictions in the district on Saturday and Sunday in the wake of the weekend curbs announced by the state government. The police have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the restrictions. The collector also sought cooperation from people on these two days to bring down the cases in the second wave of Covid-19.

2,345 test +ve in T’Puram

The district on Friday reported 2,345 Covid-19 positive cases. As many as 711 patients have been recovered while one death was reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 12,462 people are under treatment in the district as of Friday. Of the positive cases, 1,950 have been infected through transmission, including 13 health workers.