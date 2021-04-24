Thiruvananthapuram’s new containment zones named

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has declared containment zones. In Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Sreekanteswaram Perunthanni, Palkulangara and Koonthalloor. In Pangode panchayat, Kakkanikkara and Adappoopara. In Balaramapuram panchayat, Pulliyil is the containment zone.

Punnakkamugal and Vattavila regions have been declared as micro-containment zones. Areas includingPerunthanni-Enchakkal residents association region, Darshanavattom- Chekkalakonam colony of Nagaroor,panchayat, have been removed from the list.