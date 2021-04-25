Efforts on to shield tribal people from second Covid wave

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the second wave of Covid-19 grips state, government is taking efforts to protect tribal communities. Outsiders’ entry is banned in hamlets in forests and fringe areas. As on Tuesday, 4,439 persons among the total tribal population of 4.84 lakh contracted the disease. Maximum number of cases were reported in Wayanad, 1,437, followed by Kasaragod, 1,155. Restrictions yielded good results in Palakkad where only 82 persons were infected. The district has the third largest tribal population in the state, 48.97 thousand. As many as 56 persons have succumbed to the pandemic so far.

The Scheduled Tribes Development Department (STDD) started interventions during the first wave itself, said a senior officer. “Coordinated efforts are being made by STDD, health department and district administration. Thankfully, the communities are taking precautions on their own. In many places, the residents imposed a ban on outsiders on their own,” he said.

The STDD and district administrations are vaccinating tribal communities on a war footing. Over 18,000 persons have been vaccinated so far. The largest number of persons who took the jab is in Wayanad, 10,079. In all, 991 persons were vaccinated in Kottayam and 655 in Idukki. Vaccination drive is progressing well in Palakkad and Idukki, officers said.

Awareness drives and special camps helped in increasing the number of vaccinations in Wayanad, said Ismayil C, Tribal Development Officer based in Sultan Bathery. “Camps were organised at public buildings near the hamlets. Vehicles were arranged for those in need. Tribal promoters created vaccination awareness among community members,” he said.

Infected tribal persons are admitted to Covid-19 first-line treatment centres or hospitals as required. The STDD is supplying additional quantities of foodgrains and provisions to large tribal families since the outbreak. “The government’s Covid free food kit is supplied to families with a ration card. Hence, big families too get just one kit a month. We are supplying additional food items to such families,” the STDD officer said.