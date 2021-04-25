Poll campaign materials found abandoned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The issue of abandoned election posters and pamphlets continue to haunt the Congress. Campaign notices of Dr S S Lal, Congress candidate in Kazhakootam constituency, were found abandoned in the streets of Sreekariyam. The pamphlets of Dr Lal were first seen by road cleaning staff. They handed over a sack full of pamphlets to local Congress workers.

It should be recalled that Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate Veena S Nair’s posters and pamphlets were found abandoned at a scrap shop at Nanthancode and also at a plantain farm at Peroorkada. The state Congress leadership had appointed a three-member subcommittee to probe into the Vattiyoorkavu incident.