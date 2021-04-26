STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram MCH gets more beds, staff to tackle worsening COVID crisis

A meeting held at the joint secretary level also decided to appoint more staff in ophthalmology and respiratory medicine departments.

Published: 26th April 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 425 beds will be equipped with oxygen support.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has decided to triple the number of Covid beds in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH). As per the new plan, the bed capacity will be increased to 1,400 — 1,100 beds in MCH and 300 in SAT Hospital — by April 30, said a statement.

As many as 425 beds will be equipped with oxygen support. The number of ICU beds will be increased from 115 to 200. Up to 130 ICU beds will have ventilator support.On Sunday, the district reported 2,020 new Covid cases, taking the number of active patients to 15,205.

Non-Covid patients will be shifted to the super specialty block in MCH. Besides, they will get treatment at ward number 16, 17, 18 and 19.  There will be 450 beds for non-Covid patients. However, elective surgeries will be postponed and patients who are not in critical condition will be referred to the General Hospital or Thycaud Government Hospital. 

Patients with the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) card will be able to shift to private hospitals.
In addition to the increase in beds, the hospital will also get more staff and equipment on a temporary basis, said the statement. 

A walk-in-interview of nurses will be held on Monday. Up to 150 nurses and cleaning staff each will be appointed through the National Health Mission. A meeting held at the joint secretary-level also decided to appoint more staff in ophthalmology and respiratory medicine departments.

New facilities

  • Beds available for Covid patients now: 486

  • Beds to be added: 1,400

  • Beds with oxygen support: 425

  • ICU beds available now: 115

  • ICU beds to be added: 200

  • Beds with ventilator support: 130

  • Beds for non-Covid patients: 450

