STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Home chefs step in to help families hit by Covid

When entire families test positive for Covid, these external caretakers are delivering freshly-prepared food

Published: 27th April 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When entire families are being diagnosed Covid positive, there are no caretakers in many homes. When everyone is trying to rest through the fatigue, who will cook them a nutritious, hot meal? Many eateries also turn down delivery to containment zones. Coming to the rescue of such helpless city residents are the many home chefs who are now ensuring home delivery of fresh food to Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Many Covid-19 patients have been telling us that local eateries have been declining their food orders out of fear. Since the maids also stopped coming, many patients didn’t even get proper food and were too weak to cook for themselves.

This is what prompted us to deliver food to the Covid- 19 patients,” shares Indu J Nair, founder of My Lunch Boxx. The home-grown food venture is providing services to Covid-19 patients in other cities too, including Bengaluru and Chennai. Indu shares, “Since the pandemic struck, we have been serving the Covid-19 patients. We provide meals and also breakfast menu options on a rotational basis. Green salads are being preferred more by the Covid patients to boost their immunity. We also customise the meals according to the individual health requirements of our customers.

Some prefer more salt in their food, while some want it to be spicy. According to their preference, we customise the food and deliver it.” Almost 20 deliveries are being made every day to Covid-19 patients i n Th i r u vanant h a p u ram alone. Another city-based chef Swapna Rakesh has been serving patients and elderly who were s tuck in their homes during the pandemic last year. “We got many calls from the people stuck abroad due to the lockdown with elderly parents at home. The maids stopped helping and the elderly were too weak to cook for themselves.

Last year, we were able to serve more than 300 people. This year, too, we wish to do the same,” said Swapna of Swapna’s Swadcuisine. Many healthy options such as oats based meals have also been introduced for the Covid- 19 patients and the elderly.

Swapna says, “Since we have just two delivery partners, we are planning to initially provide delivery services in places such as Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, Pattom and gradually expand to other places in the city.” Home-chef Vani K R of Taste Magic makes about 50 meals per day, which also includes snacks.

“Our delivery partners take all the necessary precautions while delivering food to the Covid patients on home quarantine. I avoid making their food too oily or spicy,” said Vani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp