Home chefs step in to help families hit by Covid

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When entire families are being diagnosed Covid positive, there are no caretakers in many homes. When everyone is trying to rest through the fatigue, who will cook them a nutritious, hot meal? Many eateries also turn down delivery to containment zones. Coming to the rescue of such helpless city residents are the many home chefs who are now ensuring home delivery of fresh food to Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Many Covid-19 patients have been telling us that local eateries have been declining their food orders out of fear. Since the maids also stopped coming, many patients didn’t even get proper food and were too weak to cook for themselves.

This is what prompted us to deliver food to the Covid- 19 patients,” shares Indu J Nair, founder of My Lunch Boxx. The home-grown food venture is providing services to Covid-19 patients in other cities too, including Bengaluru and Chennai. Indu shares, “Since the pandemic struck, we have been serving the Covid-19 patients. We provide meals and also breakfast menu options on a rotational basis. Green salads are being preferred more by the Covid patients to boost their immunity. We also customise the meals according to the individual health requirements of our customers.

Some prefer more salt in their food, while some want it to be spicy. According to their preference, we customise the food and deliver it.” Almost 20 deliveries are being made every day to Covid-19 patients i n Th i r u vanant h a p u ram alone. Another city-based chef Swapna Rakesh has been serving patients and elderly who were s tuck in their homes during the pandemic last year. “We got many calls from the people stuck abroad due to the lockdown with elderly parents at home. The maids stopped helping and the elderly were too weak to cook for themselves.

Last year, we were able to serve more than 300 people. This year, too, we wish to do the same,” said Swapna of Swapna’s Swadcuisine. Many healthy options such as oats based meals have also been introduced for the Covid- 19 patients and the elderly.

Swapna says, “Since we have just two delivery partners, we are planning to initially provide delivery services in places such as Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, Pattom and gradually expand to other places in the city.” Home-chef Vani K R of Taste Magic makes about 50 meals per day, which also includes snacks.

“Our delivery partners take all the necessary precautions while delivering food to the Covid patients on home quarantine. I avoid making their food too oily or spicy,” said Vani.