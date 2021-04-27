Online lecture on Kerala economy on April 29

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT ) is organising a lecture series titled ‘Kerala economy in transition’ on April 29. The zoom meeting, organised in association with the Kerala Economic Association, will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac at 4pm. “The lectures aim at facilitating an informed discourse, especial ly among the younger generation, on the performance challenges and future development t rajec tor y of Kerala,” the GIFT said in a statement.

The themes are ‘perspectives in Kerala’s development experience’, ‘making of the Kerala model’, ‘sectoral per formance: pr imar y sector’, ‘sectoral performance: secondary sector’, ‘sectoral performance: service sector and new economy’, ‘social sector per formance’, ‘fiscal challenges and development’, ‘response to development challenges’, ‘new development challenges’ and ‘towards building a new Kerala model’.