Same-sex collective AMOR inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new organisation for lesbians and gays was inaugurated on Monday. The Thiruvananthapuram-based AMOR Lesbian and Gay Collective was inaugurated by Humsafar Trust CEO Vivek Raj Anand. Syama S Prabha, transgender welfare frontline worker and state project officer of the TG Cell was the special guest of the function which was presided over by AMOR president Bharathan. Secretary Sindhya Saji welcomed the gathering and treasurer Sarath P paid a vote of thanks.

“AMOR will work with sincere efforts for the purpose of equality, empowerment and establishment of lesbian and gay rights. AMOR will devise awareness programmes, scheme welfare initiatives and promote lesbian and gay visibility through advocacy campaigns,” said Bharathan in a statement.