Circus industry walking a tightrope in pandemic

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been 14 months since the big top tent has been taken down. As many as 80 staff members of the Great Indian Circus including artists are living in small tents pitched upon the ground at Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The circus was performing in Tiruvannamalai when the lockdown was imposed on account of the pandemic.

Since then, the circus community has been stranded in Tamil Nadu. This is not just the case of a single circus company. All circuses are going through the same plight, struggling hard to keep up with the hard times. “We are fighting to stay afloat. I have spent about 40 lakh since lockdown to meet the expenses. We have no income and all these expenses have been met by taking loans from several banks,” said K Surendran, one of the owners of Great Indian Circus.

At present Kerala only has four major circuses, namely Great Bombay Circus, Great Indian Circus, Gemini Circus and Jumbo Circus.Once the lockdown was announced, all foreign artists left the country once the flight services resumed and some left for their respective states. But most circus companies still have maintenance staff along with artists to be taken care of. This along with the ground rent, water and electricity charges, payment for the staff and artists, and sustenance of circus animals make up for an exorbitant amount the circus owners have to cough up.

“Government should give us some subsidy or allow some loan with a low interest rate. If we do not get any help now, we may never be able to bring back the art. This situation is expected to continue for another six months. We will have to restart everything from scratch,” said Ajay Shankar, one of the owners of Jumbo Circus.

Circus ailing even before pandemic

Circus as an entertainment industry has been struggling for quite some time in its fight for survival among other mediums. “The ban on circus animals was the final nail in the coffin. And now with Covid-19, the industry has taken another sharp blow,” says K M Sajeev, partner of Great Bombay Circus. The owners and the community seeking help from the state government. “We had petitioned the chief minister and sought his help. But none came,” added Ajay Shankar.