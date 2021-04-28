STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination turns arduous over ‘appointment slips’

Only two or three policemen deployed to manage crowd at some major centres; several people had to return without getting vaccinated

Published: 28th April 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police taking charge at the vaccination centre at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium to strictly enforce Covid protocol in view of chaotic situation prevailing there | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The widespread chaos witnessed at the Jimmy George Stadium during the vaccination drive on Monday had caused a major embarrassment to the authorities. But the situation in many vaccination centres in rural areas in the district is much worse. Several people had to return without getting vaccinated after the health workers, while ignoring the text message which clearly showed the schedule, insisted on the printout of appointment slips. Hence the people, most of them elderly, are running from pillar to post without receiving proper guidance. 

At some major centres in the district, only two or three policemen are deployed to manage the crowd. However,  there are no police deployments in majority of centres in the district. At many centres, there is very little space available for the 30-minute post-vaccination observation to find out whether there are any adverse reactions. 

“I registered with the cowin portal and got a 1pm to 3 pm schedule at the vaccination centre at the Community Health centre at Perumkadavila near Neyyattinkara though I belong to Malayinkeezhu. But, I was forced to wait for more than three hours at the centre since those scheduled for vaccinations in the morning were awaiting their turn. When I entered the vaccination room, the health workers demanded the printout of the appointment slip.  They were not satisfied with the text message showing the schedule.

I was asked to leave and register myself once again as my name was not among those registered . How would I know all these? I got myself registered  on the basis of government guidelines. Now, I need  to come another day for vaccination. The health workers are taking us for a ride.  I don’t know if there will be enough vaccine doses available in the coming days,” said K Mohanan Nair, 66 . 

Nair’s is not an isolated case. There are several people coming to the centres without knowing the actual proceedings of online vaccine registration. There is no designated person at the centres to guide them so as to ensure vaccination without  hiccups. Due to this, people often get agitated and this led to chaos at many centres in rural areas. The police are helpless and two or three health workers at the centres are not enough to guide or advise them. 

Above all, none of the centres gives proper instructions to the people to maintain social distancing. Though there are queues, many people tend to jump the line. This also resulted in the health officers cancelling the registrations. 

“I have a list of people who got themselves registered on the cowin portal. Only these people are allowed on a single day. For instance, I have the data of 150 people due for second dose vaccination on Monday. But as many as 300 people turned up at the centre. This created a problem. We can’t do anything since there are no personnel to manage the crowd. Hence, we also urge deployment of more policemen in the rural centres,” said R Rajagopal, a health supervisor at a vaccination centre in Vizhinjam. Since the vaccine stocks will run out within a few days in the state, people, especially senior citizens are at the receiving end. 

Meanwhile, K S Shinu, district medical officer,  told TNIE that the appointment slip is mandatory for everyone and they should bring the slip along while coming for vaccination. “Currently, appointment slips are mandatory. Those who register on the portal can take the appointment slips and the printouts as well. They alone will receive the vaccinations. However,  I will  ensure that the centres instruct the people that they should carry the appointment slips,” he said.    

