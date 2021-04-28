Fire breaks out at restaurant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fire broke out on the third floor of a restaurant building, where the employees were staying, at Ambalamukku here on Tuesday noon. Three employees managed to escape unhurt. The restaurant staff were rescued by the KSEB staff, who were present nearby. The trio was brought down using a rope. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon reached the spot and doused the fire within an hour. They said the fire could have erupted from the generator that was kept on the third floor.
