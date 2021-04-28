STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Why we need to talk more about LGBTQ relationships

Daya Gayathri, a queer activist and model, speaks at Lesbian Visibility Week that started on Monday

Published: 28th April 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Daya Gayathri

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The feeling of love is not bound by gender and it should not be judged as something that deserves lewd remarks, said Daya Gayathri, a queer activist and model. The transwoman was talking at a session on ‘the woman’s love life across the genders’ at the Lesbian Visibility Week celebrations organised by Queerythm that kicked off on Monday. 

Speaking to TNIE, Daya said that even though the mindset of people has changed when it comes to accepting the LGBTQ community, there need to be more open discussions on the issues affecting them. “Compared to the time when trans people were not even regarded as human beings, we have come a long way. Change is needed and it should be continuous. I believe our distinctive identities are part of diversities of nature,” she said.

Engaging in a conversation about the lesbian community, Daya says, there is a false belief that only cisgender(a person whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth) women are lesbians. “This is wrong, there are lesbians among transwomen and inside transgender communities too. That being said, one should not think of LGBTQ communities and their sexuality as obscene. We are also individuals with emotions. We also love our partners and that does not mean just sex. It is a wrong notion that needs to be changed,” she said. 

Daya remembered how she has witnessed many cases where the girls who come out as lesbians undergo physical assault from their families. “People should learn to respect the identity of another individual. Most sexual assaults are done by straight people, not the gay community. We are not the bad elements,” she stressed.

Daya also addressed the need to view the lesbian community through a positive eye and give them platforms to open up. “I am a pansexual transwoman but long back, I had a lesbian partner. More literary works and films should be made on the matter y would also familiarise people,” she said.  

Concluding the conversation, Daya added that she has received many queries from the young generation about the identity crisis. “We need to accept our children the way they are instead of abusing them or abandoning them. Many youngsters open up to me about their identity crisis. I advise them is to secure a good academic record and own a job, so others will treat you like a citizen and respect your identity. This way, you can make changes to their judgement on the  LGBTQ community,” she said.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQ Daya Gayathri lesbian community
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp