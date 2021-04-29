STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases cross 3,000-mark in Capital, more CFLTCs to be set up

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to set up set up eight more Covid treatment centres, said district collector Navjot Khosa.

S Justin Raj, a technician at the Medical College Hospital in T’Puram, filling oxygen in a cylinder at an adjacent plant on Wednesday. In view of the Covid situation, the plant’s storage capacity has

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The single-day Covid-19 cases crossed the 3,000-mark in the district on Wednesday. As many as 3,210 fresh cases were reported in the district. The test positivity rate has risen to 22.3 percent. A total of 1,154 people who were under treatment have been cured, taking the number of active cases to 20,606. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to set up set up eight more Covid treatment centres, said district collector Navjot Khosa. This will include an additional six domiciliary care centres and two Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC). A total of 460 beds will be set up in these centres. 

CAI English Medium School in Attingal and Victory Girls High School in Nemom have been taken over as CFLTCs. Rukmini Memorial Hospital in Vellarada, earlier scheduled to be made a CFLTC, has been renamed as Covid Second Line Treatment Centre (CSLTC). A total of 300 beds will be set up here.

