Ex-IPS Sreelekha says plaint ignored, cops rush to help

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former IPS officer R Sreelekha on Wednesday took potshots at the efficiency of the police department alleging that cops failed to act on her complaint. Sreelekha posted that she alerted the Museum Police Inspector via email on April 14 after being delivered an old broken headphone against her order for a brand new bluetooth earphone. But she hasn’t heard anything from the cops, she said.

The Museum police maintained that they have not received a written complaint from the ex-cop and said that she might have got the e-mail address wrong. By evening, Sreelekha put out another post claiming that the Museum SI intervened and she was refunded for the faulty gadget.