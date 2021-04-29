Green solution to waste dumping

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of youngsters and women members of a club have turned the street of Kanakanagar, a residential area in the heart of the city, into a green zone by cultivating vegetables. The otherwise littered streets are now well maintained because of the efforts of the club Brothers Reading Room at Kanakanagar. The residents and the club members carried out harvesting of the cultivated vegetables recently.

Sheela Unni, the women convener of the Brothers Reading Room, said the waste dumping was a menace in the locality. “The residents were fed up and we kept on complaining. We later took it up with the corporation authorities. The idea of cultivating vegetables came up then. The corporation authorities were very supportive and they cleared the area and helped us with farming,” she added.

Interestingly, the organic manure from the waste generated in the households in the locality was used for cultivating vegetables. Around 20 members of the clubs, including the women and youth, were involved in the initiative. “This idea came up two months back and we got grow bags from the agriculture department.

Kudumbashree workers in the area also helped us. Youngsters in the club were actively involved in maintaining the plants. Every three days we used to spray organic pesticides and used the manure from the aerobic bins,” said Sheela. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the state government has been promoting organic farming at households and community level.

“We will continue the vegetable cultivation and more the next time. We are getting good responses from the locality. Residents are coming forward with enquiries expressing interest to take up farming,” said K Unni, president of the Brothers Reading Room. “We sold the vegetables at a minimal rate to people. We will continue with the initiative,” he added.

Health Inspector of Nanthencode health circle SS Minu said this is a model initiative and should be adopted by other clubs and residents associations. “There are many places in the corporation area where dumping is happening. The people and youngsters in the locality should come forward like this and take up farming,” said S S Minu.