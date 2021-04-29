Kerala fire brigade gets a facelift

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To combat fire-related emergencies in the future, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department has included the purchase of Turn Table Ladder (TTL) in their new modernisation process. The department plans to procure TTL with a height of 65m that can be used for rescue and fire fighting missions on high-rise buildings. But the process may take a while, said M Noushad, director (Technical) of Fire and Rescue Services.

“TTL is one of the important pieces of equipment we need. Every state in South India except Kerala owns a TTL. We have received government approval for tender proceedings. But after the tender process, it will take some months to complete the fabrication work. We plan to procure 65m-tall TTL, which is not available in the country as of now. It will be exported from abroad through an authorised dealer,” he added. The department is going to provide special firefighting suits and other types of equipment to the fire stations across the state.

These cost of these are allocated from their yearly budget of Rs 70 crore provided by the state government. “In the past three years, we have been receiving annual government funds to the tune of Rs 65 to Rs 70 crore. The procurement of new types of equipment has been going on at several fire stations across the state. The add-ons include 10 new foam tenders, 40 water lorries and 1,500 new firefighting suits. Some vehicles are waiting for modification processes and due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the distribution of new utilities to various districts could be delayed,” Noushad said.

The department is also procuring Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) that can be used to douse metal fire breakouts, especially in industrial areas. As many as 16 advanced compact rescue vehicles that can easily move through small pocket roads are also part of the procurement. These vehicles can be used as mini emergency vehicles during road-related accidents.

“Earlier, the fire stations across the state had received around 2,500 fire suits. Now, around 1,500 new units are being provided. Torch-attached helmets that are part of the suits are water-resistant and will aid us in underwater rescue missions too. Another addition is 20 water lorries. Usually, the fire engines or water tender can hold up to 5,000 litres of water for half-an-hour.

These water lorries will be helpful if more water is needed. 44 fire engines, also known as water tenders, are also in the plan. It will be a great transformation for our team, which has been using 15-year-old equipment,” said a source from the department.

According to Thiruvananthapuram District Officer M S Suvi, new rubber dinghy boats with outboard engines will help perform inland water operations. “Recently, in Kerala, the highest number of accidents occured in and around water. So, the new dinghy boats with outboard engines will largely aid our rescue missions. These dinghies can hold six people and are useful at times of flood too,” adds Suvi.

Delivered Items

25 First Response Vehicles

44 Water tenders

20 Water lorries

6 Dry Chemical Powder Tenders

10 Foam Tenders

16 Advance Rescue Tenders

15 rubber dinghy out board engine with 40hp

30 jeeps

1,500 fire fighting suits

To be delivered

30 Multi Utility Vehicles

18 Ambulances

231 Hand controlled multi-purpose nozzles

12 Breathing apparatus compressor