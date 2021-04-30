Doctors demand two-week lockdown for Covid control

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even when the government takes a cautious stand against imposing lockdown, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has demanded an immediate announcement of two-week lockdown to contain the spread.

“It is important to keep people at home because of the rapid spread of virus. The mutant variants can be air borne and can infect multiple people. We should not hesitate to take a stern measure by noticing the situation in other parts of the state,” said a statement of KGMOA.

Earlier the state chapter of Indian Medical Association also demanded two-week lockdown. However the government took a stand that such measures would be taken as a last resort.