DYFI nation-wide agitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The DYFI will organise nation-wide agitations on Friday demanding free and universal vaccination. The CPM youth wing will organise protest dharnas against the Centre’s anti-people policies in front of its offices and block entry points. “Instead of making vaccination free and universal, the Centre has left the masses at the mercy of pharmaceutical companies. Vaccine production hasn’t been increased to the required level so far,” the DYFI said in a statement.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Government to import 4.5 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir
With stocks running low, Tamil Nadu may not begin COVID vaccinations for 18-plus on May 1
'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor
Bhopal auto driver sells wife's jewellery, converts vehicle into free ambulance for Covid patients
Rose Valley ponzi scam: Enforcement Directorate takes possession of Rs 304-crore assets
High Courts should avoid unnecessary, off-the-cuff remarks: SC in special COVID-19 hearing