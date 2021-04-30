DYFI nation-wide agitation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The DYFI will organise nation-wide agitations on Friday demanding free and universal vaccination. The CPM youth wing will organise protest dharnas against the Centre’s anti-people policies in front of its offices and block entry points. “Instead of making vaccination free and universal, the Centre has left the masses at the mercy of pharmaceutical companies. Vaccine production hasn’t been increased to the required level so far,” the DYFI said in a statement.