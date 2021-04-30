‘First bell’ digital classes complete an academic year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First Bell digital classes through KITE-VICTERS channel which commenced on June 1, 2020, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic is completing one year of telecast on Friday. All the classes from pre-primary to Plus-Two, except Kilikonchal classes for pre-primary which started in July and those for Plus-One which started in November, will be completed on Friday. In the case of Plus One, classes in English, Economics and History have been completed.

“From Monday, KITE-VICTERS would telecast Plus-One classes in the forenoon session followed by special vacation classes covering various topics as part of the First Bell programme,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE. Science programmes in association with Vigyan Prasar, Delhi, special programmes on science, environment and technology created by Deutsche Welle Germany, historical documentaries, sports and arts, e-Cube English, cyber safety, Nobel Prize winners, ‘Know the nations’ and ‘Books on Screen’ would be telecast through KITE-VICTERS.

In addition to the above, the channel would also start telecast of a one-hour live phone-in programme on mental well-being in association with the Women and Child Welfare Department by availing the services of expert doctors. Viewers can also call in and the telecast schedule would be timely updated in the portal.

Over 8,300 digital classes have been developed and aired through KITE-VICTERS channel as part of the First Bell programme. The classes are made available in the portal www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in which can be viewed round-the-clock. In view of the completion of classes, A P M Muhammed Haneesh, principal secretary, General Education, would address the students at 11am on Friday.