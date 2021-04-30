Police identify assailants who chopped off leg of murder accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the incident in which the leg of a murder-accused was chopped off by an armed gang near Sreekaryam on Wednesday has identified the suspects. The police sources said four people were directly involved in the attack and their identity has been unearthed. The assailants reportedly hail from Sreearyam and nearby areas and a few of them had criminal antecedents, the sources added. The key suspect was an accused in an attempt-to-murder case.

Meanwhile, a few youths suspected to have connection with the assailants have been rounded up from the locality. Three youths, who had talked to the attackers over phone before the incident, were taken into custody by Sreekaryam police for questioning to check whether they had prior information about the crime.

According to the sources, the accused and the youth who was attacked knew each other well. Police said preliminary investigation did not confirm that there were any political angle to the crime, however, more details could be collected only after the arrests and subsequent questioning of the accused.

Eby, 27, was attacked near his house on Wednesday noon while he was with his friends. The four-member gang, who came on a bike and a car, severed Eby’s right leg in the attack. Though the youth tried to flee from the spot after seeing the gang, they chased him down. Meanwhile, the injured youth underwent surgery in a private hospital.