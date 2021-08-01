Ensure quality, quantity of items in Onam food kit: Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will ensure that quantity and quality of items in the Onam special free food kits, Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of special kits at a ration shop at Edapazhanji here on Saturday.

Quality of items was given focus during the tender procedures. Posters will be displayed in front of the shops listing the quantity of items included in the kits. The minister said ration shops have been directed to check the quality of sugar, rice and wheat before distribution. The government plans to give one litre of kerosene to priority ration card holders and half a litre to other categories during Onam.

A total of 1,27,443 ineligible families were excluded from the priority categories. They will be replaced with an equal number of eligible beneficiaries. The inaugural function was attended by V K Prasanth, MLA, corporation councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, Civil Supplies director D Sajith Babu and district supply officer C S Unnikrishnakumar.