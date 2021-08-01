Niraputhari at Padma temple on August 16

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The The niraputhari ritual at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy templ will be held between 5.55am and 6.30am on August 16, the temple authorities said in a statement.

The newly-harvested paddy bundles will be taken to the sanctum sanctorum at the temple in a procession from the bank of the Padmatheertham pond. The city corporation authorities will arrange for the paddy bundles required for the ritual.

Devotees can book to receive the kathir prasadam at the temple counters, executive officer of the temple authorities said in the statement.