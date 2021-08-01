Two weeks after release from detention, history-sheeter hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old history-sheeter involved in about 30 criminal cases was found hacked to death near Naruvammoodu on Sunday morning two weeks after his release from police detention under Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act.

Aneesh of Naruvammoodu was found dead with multiple hack injuries at a non-functional hollow bricks company. The police said Aneesh was an accused in several cases, including murder. He was connected with illegal sand mining mafia and continued his criminal activities after being released from police detention.

Recently he was accused of forcefully entering a house and snatching chain of the housewife. The police felt rival gangs might have committed the murder, but said the identity of the assailants are yet to be ascertained.