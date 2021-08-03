STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

226 hospitals in Kerala vulnerable to fire outbreaks

High patient load and efforts to scale up facilities in hospitals to fight the pandemic has stressed the hospital system, thereby making it more vulnerable to fire accidents.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

When fire broke out from the canteen at SP Fort Hospital. The hospital authorities averted a major mishap after they quickly shifted the remaining gas cylinders from the premises | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State-wide audit finds most number of hospitals with safety issues are in the capital. With increasing patient load, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and stocking up of medical oxygen, carelessness and lack of functioning fire safety equipment can be disastrous, say officials

High patient load and efforts to scale up facilities in hospitals to fight the pandemic has stressed the hospital system, thereby making it more vulnerable to fire accidents. With the vulnerability of hospitals to fire outbreaks increasing, a fire audit was conducted by the Fire and Rescue Services Department in 589 hospitals across the state, of which 226 failed to meet the safety parameters. As many as 243 hospitals were found to be functioning without a no-objection certificate from the department.

Recently, panic prevailed in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after a fire broke out in its canteen adjacent to the main building which led to the evacuation of patients although no injuries were reported. In view of the vulnerability of the hospitals, especially during the current pandemic, a fire audit was conducted from May till July 16 by the department officials in all districts.According to fire department authorities, the audit revealed that Thiruvananthapuran has the most number of hospitals with safety issues and 14 have been found to be functioning without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. While Palakkad district has the most number of hospitals functioning without the NOC, no fire safety issues were noticed.

Fire Director (Technical) M Noushad said due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the vulnerability of hospitals to fire outbreaks has also increased as the facilities in hospitals are stretched way too thin. “Increased use of alcohol-based sanitisers and hospitals stocking up the medical oxygen in excess to meet exigencies have also made hospitals vulnerable to fire outbreaks. The audit revealed that many of the hospitals in the state lacked fire safety measures. Other factors such as increased electrical load on life-saving electrical equipment and lack of sufficient ventilation in hospitals were also observed during the audit,” said Noushad.

He also added that the hospitals examined during the audit were immediately asked to update its fire safety measures and also train its staff in the safe handling of oxygen. “Even an increase to 24% or more in the oxygen level in the air increases chances of a fire, which can eventually turn fiercer. So, the hospitals have been instructed to keep a check on the oxygen levels in the air so that it does not exceed above 24%,” said the official.

The audit reports were also forwarded to the local body offices concerned to ensure the hospital authorities complied with the instructions of the fire department. “While some hospitals lacked the properly functional fire-fighting systems, others were found storing various flammable materials in a careless manner such as in corridors and stairways. A review inspection was conducted to check if the hospitals had made necessary changes and updated their equipment. However, 235 hospitals in the state were found to be functioning without complying with the safety parameters,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities say all fire safety guidelines laid down by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) are being followed. “The safety norms listed in the NABH are being followed in the hospitals. Since, excess oxygen is also being stocked up in hospitals to be used during emergencies, more precautions are being taken to avoid fire outbreaks,” said IMA state president Dr P T Zacharias.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala fire outbreak hospitals
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp