Congress set to complete talks on party revamp 

A senior Congress leader who was privy to the meeting told TNIE that if the state leadership does not expedite the selection process, the party will crumble further.

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having given this week’s stormy Lok Sabha session a miss, Congress state president K Sudhakaran, who is also the Kannur MP, has decided to focus on the completion of the process to choose the district Congress committee presidents. The time limit to complete the process announced by Sudhakaran is nearly over. He is expected to submit the draft list of district presidents to the Congress leadership by this weekend.

On Monday, Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan met Congress MLAs at the Indira Bhavan individually and shared views on who should be the next president in their respective districts. The five-member committee appointed by Sudhakaran -- comprising his predecessor Mullappally Ramachandran, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Satheesan, besides himself -- also discussed the matter separately.

A senior Congress leader who was privy to the meeting told TNIE that if the state leadership does not expedite the selection process, the party will crumble further.“The other day, when the Congress held protests across the state demanding the resignation of General Education Minister K Sivankutty, in certain districts the strength of the Congress leaders was a paltry 20 when there were at least 100 policemen. That shows how much the Congress party has crumbled,” the senior leader said.

