Norka to rope in premier agencies to conduct study, identify sectors with higher scope for migration

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka Roots will engage premier management and research organisations in the country to conduct market studies and identify the sectors and destinations with higher scope for migration.

Institutions such as IIM that have rich domain experience will be roped in to carry out the studies and identify emerging sectors that can be explored by potential migrants once the Covid pandemic is brought under control. The institutions and research agencies will identify the new skills that ought to be acquired by the potential migrants and will list out the challenges they would have to face. The government has already sanctioned `70 lakh for this purpose.

The department will also deploy professional institutions to conduct skill tests of potential migrants. The institutions will identify technical frailties, conduct reskilling for those who returned after losing jobs overseas and provide them certification once they master the skills. Norka officials feel conducting a market study to assess demand for labour and equipping potential migrants with required skills will help in tapping job openings abroad. As per Norka, nearly 15 lakh people have returned to Kerala from abroad in the past one year. Of them, nearly 10 lakh lost their jobs due to Covid.

“Constant evaluation of the job market is important as it will provide an idea about potential job openings. A detailed market study will help us get a better idea about job options arising in the post-Covid scenario, so that aspirants can learn requisite skills and make use of the openings,” said Norka Roots vice-chairman K Varadarajan.