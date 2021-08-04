How safe are our women?

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala was under shock when a stalker barged into a house, near Ernakulam, where a dental student was staying, shot her dead and killed himself. State women’s panel says the compromise made in the presence of police, who often let off the accused, results in the murder of women

The state has seen several cases of stalking-turned-murder over the years, where a man stalks and harasses a woman for months, and then resorts to violence when she turns down his advances. The state was shocked recently when a young woman studying Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) was allegedly shot dead by a man, who then proceeded to shoot himself at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam. They were reportedly known to each other after meeting on Instagram about a year ago. Some reports also pointed out that the accused had assured not to meet the victim after a complaint was filed with the police in Kannur. However, it is learned that the accused followed the victim and had been moving around in her area under the pretext of being a worker.

According to the Kerala State Women’s Commission, several such cases of men stalking women have been brought to the attention of the police. However, instead of taking strict action, the stalker was counselled and let off, who later went on to kill the victims. “In the last three years, more than 10 such stalking cases leading to murder were brought to the notice of the commission. In several cases, the victim’s family said even though a complaint was filed, the stalker was released with a compromise. Under IPC Section 354-D, whoever commits the offence of stalking shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine. However, often the rule is not implemented leading to such crimes,” said Shiji Sivaji, a member of State Women’s Commission.

Meanwhile, the police department officials say, unlike in other states, the reporting of stalking cases has gone up in Kerala due to increased awareness. Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith said reporting of cases related to stalking is high in the state. “Often, women have to compromise according to many social norms while men are not subjected to such rules. Such norms need to change and that should start from the family,” Sreejith added.

“Various programmes are being conducted by the department to empower women through practical self-defence training. So far, more than 12 lakh women have been trained in the state. Training is also imparted to many students. The department has also come up with various initiatives in association with the Women and Child Development Department to address such crimes against women,” said Sreejith.

“When women complain about stalking, the police should do a background study of the accused before letting them off. To avert such crimes in future, we are planning to form a committee comprising legal experts and members of the women’s commission. Soon a proposal will be submitted to the government to address such crimes against women. Also, emotional health of adolescents should be addressed and awareness should be created among them,” Shiji said.

CRIME OF PASSION IN KERALA

March 12, 2019: Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta: 20-year old Kavitha Vijayakumar set ablaze by her stalker Ajin Reji Mathew. She was first hacked by the youth who then poured petrol and set her on fire.

April 4, 2019: Chiyyaram, Thrissur: Engineering student Neethu, 22, was set ablaze by her ex-lover Nidheesh. She was stabbed several times before he poured petrol and set her on fire.

June 15, 2019: Vallikunnam, Alappuzha: Woman Police Constable Soumya Pushpakaran, 34, was killed by Ajas, her colleague and a police constable by setting her ablaze. Ajas, in a car, followed Soumya who was riding a scooter. He knocked her down and hacked her before pouring petrol and setting her ablaze. Ajas who suffered serious burns in the incident later died in the hospital.

October 9, 2019: Kakkanad, Ernakulam: A 17-year-old plus two student was killed by her ex-lover who had barged into her house, poured petrol and set her ablaze at midnight. The 24-year-old culprit Mithun also died of burns

Jan 6, 2020: Karakkonam, Thiruvananthapuram: Ashika, 21, was killed by her former lover Anu who barged into her house and slit her throat. The youth then died by suicide.

Jan 8, 2020: Kaloor, Kochi: A 17-year-old plus two student from Kaloor was killed by her former lover Safar Shah who picked her up in a car to Malakkappara on the Kerala – Tamil Nadu border. The body of the girl, who died of stab wounds was found dumped in a plantation at Varattapara in Tamil Nadu.

June 17, 2021: Perinthalmanna, Malappuram: Drishya, 21, of Elamkulam was stabbed to death by her former lover Vinish Vinod, 21. Vinish barged into her house and attacked her while her father was away at his shop. The shop was earlier gutted by the accused to shift attention. The accused was arrested by police as the driver of the autorickshaw hired by him alerted the police.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

Many experts say youngsters falling prey to stalkers on social media is rampant in recent times. However, there seems to be a trend to settle such things at the police station, often ignoring the emotional angle. “Many times, people who cannot handle rejection or failures tend to make decisions to harm women. The glorification of stalking in movies also seems to mislead youngsters who do not take it as a crime. It leads to more crimes,” says Dr Vipin V Roldant, senior consultant psychologist at Roldant Rejuvenation in Kochi. He added selecting an ideal friend is important and putting a healthy end to a toxic relationship can help in averting such incidents. “Awareness should be created among young children and they should also be taught how to deal with criticism or rejection,” he said.

Framed by stalker

In another incident, Thiruvananthapuram-based entrepreneur Sobha Viswanath was framed by a stalker recently. He allegedly wanted to tarnish her name as she had earlier refused his marriage proposal. On January 31, Sobha was arrested after Hareesh, son of a prominent surgeon in the city, and Vivek Raj, a former staff, hid 850gm of ganja in her apparel showroom. “I had to face mental trauma following the arrest. As part of evidence collection, my apartment was also searched by the police. I knew that I was being framed. So, I approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an impartial investigation. Following this, he ordered a crime branch probe which led to a turnaround in the case,” Sobha said. The crime branch also cancelled the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases against Sobha following a six-month investigation. Though Vivek has been arrested, Hareesh has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. “Hareesh will escape if he gets a bail and this can even lead to a threat to my life,” Sobha said.