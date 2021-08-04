KTU registers 51.86% success  in BTech exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of the 2017-21 batch of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have registered a success rate of 51.86% in the BTech examination, the results of which were announced here on Tuesday. The final eighth semester examinations were conducted recently in online mode by colleges using LMS (Learning Management System) and the assessment was done at the college- level. The marks thus awarded to students were consolidated in proportion to the grades the students received in their first seven semesters. The examinations results, including those of previous semesters and supplementary examinations, were announced within the four years required for the completion of BTech programme.