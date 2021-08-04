STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prathidhwani opens job portal for techies

The sessions, including technology workshops, are organised every month and are led by various domain experts.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apart from mass layoffs, the pandemic has led to other challenges in the job market. Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees, has started an initiative for providing training in technology and other required skills to freshers to help them in the job market.“During the pandemic, we realised many freshers were unaware of the job openings in various IT companies in the state. So, we thought of opening a job portal for those seeking a better employment opportunity. So far, about 35,600 people have applied for jobs using the portal. About 14,360 jobs were listed last year,” said Raneesh A R, president of Prathidhwani.

“It was observed that many people who were looking for a job switch wanted to upgrade their skills but weren’t able to find appropriate training programmes. So, we thought of introducing training sessions for freshers and those looking to switch. The training sessions are being held free of cost,” Raneesh added.

The sessions, including technology workshops, are organised every month and are led by various domain experts. Those interested in attending the workshops can register on the portal, job.prathidhwani.org. “So far, 90 training sessions have been conducted. Information on job openings is also shared in WhatsApp and Telegram groups of Prathidhwani, which has more than 14,000 members in them,” said Raneesh.

“Various topics like Python and AR were taught during the two-hour session. Every month various topics are discussed so that participants can also understand the demands of the current job market. The sessions are very helpful for those seeking better employment opportunities,” said Premsankar C, one of the technology experts who conducts training sessions.

PORTAL DETAILS
Currently, more than 400 companies in the state, including major firms operating in Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi and Cyber Park in Kozhikode, have registered with the portal. 

