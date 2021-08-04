STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark techie rapes Dalit social worker

Even after 4 days, police have not yet arrested man who also runs charity firm 

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 37-year-old Dalit social worker, who is also a social media activist, was allegedly raped by a senior software engineer working in an MNC in Technopark. Mahesh Parameswaran, an IT employee, is also a social worker and runs HOPE Charity Trust, Thiruvananthapuram. Karamana police have filed an FIR against him under various Sections of IPC and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015). However, even after four days, he is yet to be arrested.

Mahesh, who is in his late 30s, befriended the victim through social media. Since the woman was aware of the dangers lurking behind social media relations, she was careful. However, Mahesh gained the trust of her parents first and extended a marriage proposal to her. Not knowing that Mahesh was already married with two children, the family interacted with him politely. When she was asked to accompany him while visiting families who are in dire straits as part of charity work, she reluctantly agreed. He introduced her as his wife to whoever he met.

The woman from Pappanamcode told TNIE that she was raped on April 28 at her house when she went there to take boiled water for her father who was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with Covid.

“Within hours of the gruesome incident, I got a call that my father had died,” she said. Fort police Assistant Commissioner S Shaji, who is investigating the case, told TNIE that he got the probe order on Tuesday. “I will start the probe on Wednesday. The FIR is already registered and a proper investigation will be undertaken. Such cases are normally handled by a police official in the rank of a DySP,” said Shaji.

5 youths kill seasoned criminal for harassing women

T’Puram: The Naruvamoodu police arrested five youngsters who allegedly hacked to death Aneesh, a seasoned criminal, at Mulakkal on Saturday night. The arrested have been identified as Anoop, Sandeep, Arun, Vishnu and Nandu - all residents of Kulangarakkonam and are of the age group of 24-28 years. The police said the arrested had no criminal antecedents and during questioning they confessed that they resorted to the extreme step as Aneesh harassed many of their women relatives and also threatened to kill them.

The residents said Aneesh was a seasoned criminal and a drug addict and was feared by the locals. When intoxicated, he used to misbehave with people, especially women. As per police records, Aneesh had 28 criminal cases of which one was for murder and three for attempt to murder. He had thrice undergone preventive detention under Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA)

Technopark  Dalit social worker rapes
