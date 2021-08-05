‘Big Demo Day’ virtual startup expo next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to establish a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the startup ecosystem, a virtual expo of startups that have developed enterprise tech products and services will be held on August 12 as part of the sixth edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ series of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). The event, based on the theme ‘Enterprise Tech’, will focus on enterprise sales, enterprise finance and enterprise HR verticals. Around 10 startups from the state will showcase their products from these sectors before the potential buyers, including corporates and investors.

The expo is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm. It is organised in association with industry bodies, corporate institutions, funding agencies and Angel networks. Previous editions of the event focusing on various sectors had received encouraging responses from industry, Corporate institutions, global investors, government agencies and representatives of major industry forums will take part in the event. For registration, visit: https:// bit.ly/BigDemoDay.