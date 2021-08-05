NRKs’ issues: Chennithala writes to CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking urgent measures to address the issues being faced by Non-Resident Keralites in view of Covid crisis. In a letter to the CM, Chennithala said he has been getting many complaints from NRKs who are unable to go back to different countries.
