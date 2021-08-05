STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revised set of Covid curbs comes into force in Capital

New curbs will be based on Weekly Infection Population Ratio

Published: 05th August 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati

Covid Testing (File photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revised set of regulations announced by the district administration to control the spread of Covid kicked in from Wednesday midnight. District Collector Navjot Khosa said that with further relaxation of curbs, strict instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to regulate rush and avoid crowding altogether. A district-level meeting, which was chaired by special officer Mini Antony, took stock of the restrictions. The new set of restrictions will be based on the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (IPR).

If the weekly IPR were to surpass 10 in the local body, then that ward will be classified as severely affected and strict lockdown restrictions will be imposed. Businesses, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, tourism centres and other establishments can operate from Monday to Saturday. The number of employees who have been vaccinated should be displayed at all establishments including shops and tourism centres.

The number of people who can enter each place at one time should also be displayed. This will be the responsibility of the owner of the business establishment and checks will be carried out to find out whether this is being followed. Those who have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine at least two weeks before or those who tested negative in the RTPCR test at least 72 hours prior or those who have contracted Covid disease at least one month ago will be admitted to shops, markets, banks, public and private institutions, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments and tourism centres. The printout of the respective certificates should be shown on the mobile phone for verification.

