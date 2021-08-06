STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,119 new Covid cases in Capital; collector holds talks with traders

The district on Thursday recorded 1,119 new Covid cases, with a Test Positivity Rate(TPR) of 8.6 per cent.

covid testing

Image for representation. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Thursday recorded 1,119 new Covid cases, with a Test Positivity Rate(TPR) of 8.6 per cent. On the day, 1,154 people were cured of the condition.  Currently, 10, 654 people are under treatment here. Of the positive cases, 1,031 contracted the disease through local contact. Two health workers figure among the new cases. While 2,331 people are under observation in Thiruvananthapuram, 2,144 have come out of observation after they did not show any Covid symptoms. In all,  32, 353  people are under observation in the district.

District Collector Navjot Khosa urged traders to cooperate with the amended Covid  protocol announced by the government. Addressing a virtual meeting, Khosa  underscored the need to exercise extreme caution to prevent the spread of the disease, especially with the Onam festival just round the corner. The virtual meeting took place on the day that the amended Covid protocol allowing  shops to function daily came into force in the state.

She said that the total area of the shop and  the number of customers who can be accommodated in the shop at one time should be displayed outside the shop. Traders should ensure that customers maintain social distance and wear masks. The name and the consumer’s phone number have to be entered in a register. Temperatures should be taken and thermal scanners should be used. The name of customers and their respective phone numbers should be entered in the register.

The customers and the sales attendants should have either taken both the doses of Covid vaccine or at least the first dose of vaccine two weeks before or RT-PCR negative certificate, which must have been taken 72 hours prior to the visit to the shop. In case, he or she was Covid positive, it should have been a month since contracting the virus. The district collector also directed the traders to take steps to control the crowd in front of the shop. The trader and his employees should have taken the Covid vaccine.

The collector urged traders to comply with the protocol. She said there will be random checks in shops and if a cnstomer were  found not to abide by the rules, he or she will be ejected from the shop. All shops should ensure that the protocol is strictly followed. 

COVID SHOT/RT-PCR MUST FOR SHOPPERS
Customers and the sales attendants should have either taken both the doses of Covid vaccine or at least the first dose two weeks before, or possess an RT-PCR negative certificate, which must have been taken 72 hours prior to the visit to the shop. 

