99k students appear for KEAM test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 99,000 candidates appeared for the state engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations (KEAM 2021) conducted in strict adherence to Covid protocol on Thursday. The examination was held across 415 centres in Kerala and a centre each in Dubai, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad (UP).

The exam comprised Paper I (Physics and Chemistry) in the forenoon session that was common for engineering and pharmacy candidates and Paper II (Mathematics) in the afternoon session only for engineering candidates.

A total of 1.12 lakh students had registered for the exam. 98,621 appeared for Paper I with an attendance of 91.66%, Paper II recorded an attendance of 73,943 candidates (88.77%). As many as 234 candidates who were Covid positive and 248 candidates in quarantine also attended the exam.