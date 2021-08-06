Biobank for studying heart failures opened at Sree Chitra institute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards studying heart failures, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, has started a heart failure biobank, the first such facility in the country. Balram Bhargava, secretary DHR and DG, ICMR, virtually inaugurated the facility on Thursday.

“It will be the first to collect blood, biopsies and clinical data to help guide us into future therapies and technologies that would benefit heart patients significantly. It will provide insights into heart diseases and heart failure among Indian children and adults which is very different from that seen in the West,” said Bhargava. Ashutosh Sharma, secretary DST and V K Saraswat, president of SCTIMST and member-NITI Aayog also spoke at the function.

The biobank is a major component of the National Center for Advanced Research and Excellence in HF, (CARE-HF) funded by ICMR at SCTIMST. “Heart failure (HF) is emerging as a major health problem in India, with reported mortality of nearly 60 per cent at five years which is higher than many common cancers. Indian patients are younger by 10 years and has more co-morbidities,” said Dr Harikrishnan S., principal investigator of the Centre of Excellence in Heart Failure and professor of Cardiology of SCTIMST, The biobank will store biospecimens such as blood, serum, tissue samples obtained during open-heart surgery and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and genomic DNA collected from heart failure patients.

“The biobanks are an important resource containing collections of high-quality biological human samples that can be used to understand molecular pathways, and to improve the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of heart failure,” said Ajitkumar V K, SCTIMST director. The storage facilities include -4, -20, -80 degree freezers and a Liquid Nitrogen storage system which can store bio-samples at - 140 degrees for years. Currently there is a facility to store nearly 25,000 biosamples.

The bio-specimens are collected after taking consent from patients who are willing to donate specimens. Researchers and clinicians interested in research related to heart failure can join collaborative research programmes with the heart failure programme at SCTIMST, said Dr Harikrishnan. He said Bangalore-based InStem has signed a deal to study thickening of heart muscles, a hereditary disease.