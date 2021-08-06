New prog launched to clear SAY exam

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you are preparing for the Save a Year (SAY) exam, help is here. A new programme has been launched to help the students who failed in the Class XII exam and help them clear the SAY exam. As part of UYARE (Unlock Your Aspirations to Rebuild and Empower), a programme by the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the education department, online classes are being given to the students to crack the SAY exam.

It is an effort to extend a helping hand to the marginalised students and let them know that they aren’t alone. The state coordinator of the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell Azeem C M says that UYARE focuses on reaching out to the 13 per cent of students who failed to clear the Class XII exams and extend support to them.

“Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, many students feel isolated as they are at a loss on how to go ahead. There are no tuition classes or any other avenue to seek support. Hence such an intervention has been made statewide,” says Azeem.

An ice-breaking session was held on Monday where a motivational session was given to the students.

The state-level classes kicked off on Tuesday. Two sessions of 3 hours each is being given for each subject by the state-level team of teachers. These classes are arranged on Zoom platform and will also be available in YouTube channel of the cell ‘CGAC’.

The students are being grouped based on the districts they belong to and separate study sessions are being given in each district through WhatsApp. The students are added to WhatsApp groups where additional classes, doubt-clearing sessions and so on are being carried out by the teachers part of the district team. The study materials are shared through WhatsApp and last year’s study materials are also being used. “WhatsApp groups have been started for each subject and the students are given additional guidance by the teachers. The students can continue to join the programme. They need help and support now more than ever,” said Azeem.

Around 30,000 students have enrolled for the programme. A total of 3,000 teachers are part of the programme. The classes are being held from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm on all days. The exams begin on August 11. There are classes in all major subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, English, Accountancy, Computer Science, Computer Application (Commerce), Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Business Studies, Economics, Botany, Zoology, Accountancy with AFS and History. Classes in rare subjects such as Journalism, Communicative English, Statistics and Social Work are also being given.