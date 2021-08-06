STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New prog launched to clear SAY exam

It is an effort to extend a helping hand to the marginalised students and let them know that they aren’t alone.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you are preparing for the Save a Year (SAY) exam, help is here. A new programme has been launched to help the students who failed in the Class XII exam and help them clear the SAY exam. As part of UYARE (Unlock Your Aspirations to Rebuild and Empower), a programme by the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the education department, online classes are being given to the students to crack the SAY exam.

It is an effort to extend a helping hand to the marginalised students and let them know that they aren’t alone. The state coordinator of the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell Azeem C M says that UYARE focuses on reaching out to the 13 per cent of students who failed to clear the Class XII exams and extend support to them.

“Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, many students feel isolated as they are at a loss on how to go ahead. There are no tuition classes or any other avenue to seek support. Hence such an intervention has been made statewide,” says Azeem.

An ice-breaking session was held on Monday where a motivational session was given to the students.
 The state-level classes kicked off on Tuesday. Two sessions of 3 hours each is being given for each subject by the state-level team of teachers. These classes are arranged on Zoom platform and will also be available in YouTube channel of the cell ‘CGAC’.

The students are being grouped based on the districts they belong to and separate study sessions are being given in each district through WhatsApp. The students are added to WhatsApp groups where additional classes, doubt-clearing sessions and so on are being carried out by the teachers part of the district team. The study materials are shared through WhatsApp and last year’s study materials are also being used. “WhatsApp groups have been started for each subject and the students are given additional guidance by the teachers. The students can continue to join the programme. They need help and support now more than ever,” said Azeem.

Around 30,000 students have enrolled for the programme. A total of 3,000 teachers are part of the programme. The classes are being held from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm on all days. The exams begin on August 11. There are classes in all major subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, English, Accountancy, Computer Science, Computer Application (Commerce), Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Business Studies, Economics, Botany, Zoology, Accountancy with AFS and History. Classes in rare subjects such as Journalism, Communicative English, Statistics and Social Work are also being given.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp