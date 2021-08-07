12 drinking water kiosks at major spots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday inaugurated 12 drinking water kiosks as part of the city corporation’s Smartcity project. The water kiosks are being installed at a cost of `2.2 crore and the work of 12 kiosks was completed in the first phase. As per the project, 13 more kiosks will be placed at various points. Besides, the opening of the renovated Ponnara Sreedhar park will be held on Tuesday.